Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka exceed 26,000

The Ministry of Health says that another 701 patients who were previously tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country 26,353.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre in Kandakadu (105), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (94), Padeniya Treatment Centre (48), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (47), Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (45), Hambantota District General Hospital (42), Ampara Rehabilitation Centre (34), Polgolla Treatment Centre (33), Karandeniya Treatment Centre (24) and Divulapitiya District Hospital (22).

A total of 34,737 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 8,224 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 160 fatalities from the virus.