Elections Commission on vacancies at local government institutions

-

The Elections Commission has decided to immediately inform the Provincial Councils and the Ministry of Local Government to take necessary steps to resolve legal issues, including obstacles in the Act, regarding the filling of vacancies in the Local Government Institutions.

The decision has been taken when the Commission convened today (December 17).

The Commission also noted that although Rs. 7,000 million has been allocated for the 2019 Presidential Election, the expenditure has been reduced to Rs. 4,566 million.