Elections Commission on vacancies at local government institutions

Elections Commission on vacancies at local government institutions

December 17, 2020   08:43 pm

-

The Elections Commission has decided to immediately inform the Provincial Councils and the Ministry of Local Government to take necessary steps to resolve legal issues, including obstacles in the Act, regarding the filling of vacancies in the Local Government Institutions.

The decision has been taken when the Commission convened today (December 17).

The Commission also noted that although Rs. 7,000 million has been allocated for the 2019 Presidential Election, the expenditure has been reduced to Rs. 4,566 million.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories