338 more coronavirus cases detected

The total count of Covid-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 33,387 as more persons were tested positive for the virus.

The Department of Government Information said 338 more fresh cases have been detected within the day.

Reportedly, all of the new cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster, reports confirmed.

With the new development, the Minuwangoda-Peliyagoda cluster has registered a total of 31,720 cases to date and 650 of them were reported today (December 17).

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 26,353 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.