Showers in north & east likely to enhance over next few days

The Department of Meteorology says the northeast monsoon conditions are gradually getting established over the island.

The showery condition over Northern and Eastern parts of the island is expected to enhance over the next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts.

Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara districts during the morning.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Chilaw to Hambantota via Mannar, Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Pottuvil.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the above sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers are expected in a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly in direction over the sea areas around the island and speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (45-50) kmph at times over the deep sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam Mannar and Kankesanturai.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam, Mannar and Kankesanturai will be fairly rough at times. Other sea area around the island will be slight.