Airport expected to be reopened for tourists from Dec. 26

Minister Prasanna Ranatunga says the airport is expected to be reopened for tourists from the 26th of December.

Accordingly, the tourism industry will resume in compliance to guidelines introduced by the health authorities to prevent the spread of Covid-19, he said.

The minister made these remarks speaking to media persons while in Baddegama.

Tourism industry was adversely affected in the wake of the Easter Sunday terror attacks last year and the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, Minister Ranatunga pointed out.

Tourism industry was adversely affected in the wake of the Easter Sunday terror attacks last year and the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, Minister Ranatunga pointed out.