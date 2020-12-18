Random rapid antigen tests on people leaving Western Province

-

People leaving the Western Province limits will be referred to random Rapid Antigen Tests starting from today (18), says the Commander of Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

The random rapid antigen tests will accordingly be carried out at three locations, the army chief noted.

As the festive season is nearing, the authorities have urged the members of the public restrict moving out of the Western Province in order to prevent further spread of novel coronavirus.

His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith meanwhile appealed to the Catholic devotees to give priority to religious observances during Christmas and to limit their celebrations to immediate family members.