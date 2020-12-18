18-hour water cut for parts of Colombo tomorrow

-

The water supply for several areas in Colombo will be suspended from 9.00 am tomorrow (19) until 3.00 am on Sunday (20), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Colombo 01, 02, 10 and 12 areas are expected to be affected by the 18-hour water cut.

In the meantime, water supply for Colombo 03, 04, 07, 08 and 09 areas will be under low pressure during this period.

The water cut is being imposed due to restoration of a main transmission pipeline, the NWSDB said further.