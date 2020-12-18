Inmate visitation on Christmas Day not allowed this year  Prisons Dept.

-

The Department of Prisons has announced that family members and relatives will not be allowed to visit inmates on Christmas Day this year.

The decision was reached taking into account the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation which continues to overwhelm the country, Prisons Department’s media spokesperson Mr Chandana Ekanayake explained.

Family members and relatives of inmates are usually allowed visitations on Christmas Day and are given the opportunity to exchange gifts and treats.

A total of 3,297 novel coronavirus infections have been thus far detected from prisons all over the country. According to reports, 2,584 of them are inmates under remand custody.

However, 73 prison officials and 1,189 inmates who had contracted the virus have made complete recoveries to date.