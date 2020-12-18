New mediation boards for each district to resolve land and financial disputes

-

The Ministry of Justice has decided to resume the activities of mediation boards, which came to a halt due to the Covid-19 outbreak, from the 9th of January 2021.

The decision was taken during a meeting held between Justice Minister Ali Sabry and the members of Mediation Boards Commission on Thursday (17).

Meanwhile the government has decided to establish separate mediation boards (Samatha Mandala) in each district for resolving disputes pertaining to land and financial issues.

According to reports, large numbers of complaints regarding land and financial disputes are received by mediation boards.

Under the first phase, new mediation boards will be established in Colombo, Gampaha, Kurunegala, Kandy and Anuradhapura districts.

At present, mediation boards operate 04 days per month. However, a further decision was taken to increase that number of days to 06.