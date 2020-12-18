Five leaving Western Province test Covid-19 positive

Five leaving Western Province test Covid-19 positive

December 18, 2020   06:05 pm

-

Five persons who were leaving the Western Province today (18) have tested positive for Covid-19 in random rapid antigen tests.

Commander of Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said a total of 451 individuals were subjected to rapid antigen tests today as they were moving out of the provincial limits.

Of these tests, five have tested positive for the virus.

Earlier today, the Director General of Health Services announced that random rapid antigen tests will be performed on persons leaving the Western Province.

Testing was carried out at four locations.

Authorities have urged the members of the public restrict moving out of the Western Province during the festive season, in order to prevent further spread of novel coronavirus.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories