Five leaving Western Province test Covid-19 positive

Five persons who were leaving the Western Province today (18) have tested positive for Covid-19 in random rapid antigen tests.

Commander of Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said a total of 451 individuals were subjected to rapid antigen tests today as they were moving out of the provincial limits.

Of these tests, five have tested positive for the virus.

Earlier today, the Director General of Health Services announced that random rapid antigen tests will be performed on persons leaving the Western Province.

Testing was carried out at four locations.

Authorities have urged the members of the public restrict moving out of the Western Province during the festive season, in order to prevent further spread of novel coronavirus.