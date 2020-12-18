Coronavirus: 376 new infections confirmed

December 18, 2020   06:54 pm

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers saw another surge today (18) with 376 more persons testing positive for the virus.

The newly-identified patients were identified as close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 35,763.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 27,061 earlier today, as 708 more patients regained health.

However, 8,542 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 160 deaths related to Covid-19.

