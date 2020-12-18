Five new Covid-19 deaths push total to 165

-

Five new Covid-19 related fatalities have been confirmed in Sri Lanka, says the Director-General of Health Services.

This brings Sri Lanka’s coronavirus death toll to 165.

According to the Department of Government Information, the victims are reported from Kalutara, Colombo and Gampaha districts.

One of the victims is a 72-year-old man from Agalawatte area who died while being admitted to Agalawatte Base Hospital on December 11. The cause of death was cited as Covid-19 infection and heart attack caused by high blood pressure.

An 86-year-old woman also died of Covid-19 infection and heart attack induced by high blood pressure. She had passed away on December 15 at her home in Maggona.

In the meantime, a 76-year-old man residing in Colombo 15 fell victim to the virus today (18). He was transferred from Colombo National Hospital to Homagama Base Hospital where he died of Covid-19 pneumonia and chronic kidney disease.

The fourth victim is a 50-year-old resident of Maharagama area, who was transferred from Colombo South Teaching Hospital to Homagama Base Hospital where he passed away today (18). The cause of death was recorded as Covid-19 pneumonia.

The other victim is an 86-year-old man who fell victim to the virus today (18) at his home in Wathupitiwala. He has died of chronic kidney disease exacerbated by Covid-19 infection.