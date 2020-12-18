Coronavirus cases confirmed in Sri Lanka exceed 36,000

December 18, 2020   09:55 pm

Covid-19 infections registered in Sri Lanka crossed the grim milestone of 36,000 as 284 more persons were tested positive today (18).

The Government Information Department stated that newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

With the new development, total positive cases detected within the day stand at 660.
 
As per statistics, Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date have reached 36,047.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 27,061 earlier today, with 708 more patients returning to health.

