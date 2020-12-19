Water supply for parts of Colombo interrupted for 18 hours

December 19, 2020   08:58 am

The water supply for several areas in Colombo will be suspended from 9.00 am today (19) until 3.00 am on tomorrow (20), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Colombo 01, 02, 10 and 12 areas are expected to be affected by the 18-hour water cut.

In the meantime, water supply for Colombo 03, 04, 07, 08 and 09 areas will be under low pressure during this period.

The water cut is being imposed due to restoration of the main transmission pipeline, the NWSDB said further.

