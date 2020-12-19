Showers or thundershowers likely in some areas

-

As the northeast monsoon conditions are gradually getting established over the island, showers or thundershowers are expected at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts.

The Department of Meteorology said fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in Eastern province and in Matale and Polonnaruwa districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Chilaw to Hambantota via Mannar, Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Pottuvil.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the above sea areas. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly in direction over the sea areas around the island and speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times over the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Kankesanturai and Trincomalee will be rough at times. Other sea area around the island will be moderate.