Construction work on the 3rd phase of the Central Expressway from Pothuhera to Galagedara commenced today (19).

The groundbreaking ceremony kicked off under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Pothuhera-Galagedara stretch of the expressway spans over 32km and will consist of four lanes and four interchanges at Polgahawela, Rambukkana, Galagedara and Pothuhera.