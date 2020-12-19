Random rapid antigen tests to continue for two weeks

-

Random rapid antigen tests on people leaving the Western Province will continue for two weeks, says the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

Testing commenced yesterday (18) at four locations – Salawa in Kosgama, Danowita in Mirigama, Kochchikade in Negombo, and Aluthgama on Galle Road.

It was also reported that five persons were tested positive for Covid-19 in the random rapid antigen tests.

Police Spokesperson explained that those who test positive for the virus are directed to treatment centres immediately while those who are inside the vehicle the with the infected person are moved to quarantine procedure.

He urged the members of the public to support the authorities in their efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.