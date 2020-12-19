Suspect detained in police cell sustains gunshot wounds

-

A suspect who was held in a cell of Gandara Police has sustained gunshot wounds after a police sergeant’s pistol went off.

The 30-year-old had been arrested over narcotics-related charges, the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Matara District General Hospital.

Police sergeant in question has claimed that it was an accidental discharge, however, he has since been suspended.

An investigation led by a police superintendent has been launched into the incident on the directives of Southern Province DIG.

According to reports, the injured suspect is not in a critical condition.