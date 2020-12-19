Coronavirus: 491 more patients regain health

Coronavirus: 491 more patients regain health

December 19, 2020   04:45 pm

-

The Ministry of Health says that 491 patients being treated for Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospitals within the last 24 hours. 

The majority of the patients discharged are from the Punanai Treatment Centre (74), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (45), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (32) and Krishnapuram Treatment Centre in Kilinochchi (30).

New development brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 27,552.

The tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far is 36,049 while 8,332 of them are currently under medical care.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories