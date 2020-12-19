Coronavirus: 491 more patients regain health

-

The Ministry of Health says that 491 patients being treated for Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospitals within the last 24 hours.

The majority of the patients discharged are from the Punanai Treatment Centre (74), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (45), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (32) and Krishnapuram Treatment Centre in Kilinochchi (30).

New development brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 27,552.

The tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far is 36,049 while 8,332 of them are currently under medical care.