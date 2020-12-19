Forty-five at elderly care home in Modara positive for coronavirus

-

An elderly care facility in Modara has confirmed 45 new positive cases of Covid-19.

Medical Officer of Health (MOH) in charge of Modara, Dr Sasanka Ranasinghe said these infections were confirmed in 98 PCR tests carried out recently.

A man at the said facility had passed away of Covid-19 infection several days ago and his contacts were subsequently referred to PCR testing.



In another development, travel restrictions have been imposed in Kumarimulla in Pugoda, as the number of coronavirus infections detected from the area reached 17.

The new infections have been confirmed identified in random PCR tests.

An employee of the Pugoda Magistrate’s Court is also among the confirmed positive cases, reports revealed.

Thereby, 53 of Pugoda court complex have been placed under self-isolation.



Meanwhile, Editor of Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) Dr Haritha Aluthge said the risks of Covid-19 infection in Kalutara District are observing a staggering increase.

Out of the 662 positive cases confirmed yesterday, Kalutara District had recorded 164 in total.

Forty-five expectant mothers in Atulugama have also contracted the novel coronavirus, Dr Aluthge said emphasizing the need to subdue the prevailing situation in the district.

Just over 740 positive cases have been identified from Bandaragama area while Atulugama reported 604, he added.