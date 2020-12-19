A Grama Niladhari Division in Dehiowita isolated

-

Pahala Thalduwa Grama Niladhari Division in Dehiowita MOH area has been isolated since this afternoon (19).

The move came after 18 persons were confirmed as positive cases of Covid-19, in 72 PCR tests carried out at the weekly fair in Thalduwa.

Accordingly, all residents within Pahala Thalduwa Grama Niladhari Division limits have been advised not to leave their houses, Medical Officer of Health (MOH) of Dehiowita said.

Meanwhile, all shops in the area will remain closed during the isolation period.