Sri Lanka registers 495 new Covid-19 cases

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers saw another surge today (19) as 495 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

The newly-identified patients were identified as close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

One of them was detected in random rapid antigen tests carried out on people leaving the Western Province, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said. A total of 750 persons who were moving out of the provincial limits have been subjected to rapid antigen testing today.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 36,544.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 27,552 earlier today, as 491 more patients regained health.

However, 8,827 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 165 deaths related to Covid-19.