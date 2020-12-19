Six more COVID-19 deaths push tally to 171

Six more COVID-19 deaths push tally to 171

December 19, 2020   09:48 pm

-

Six more COVID-19 deaths pushed the coronavirus fatality count in Sri Lanka to 171, the Department of Government Information confirmed.

A 39-year-old woman from Colombo 14 has passed away today (19) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda after being transferred from the Colombo National Hospital upon diagnosis as a COVID-19 patient. The cause of her death has been determined as blood poisoning, multi-organ dysfunction, and COVID-19 related pneumonia.

A Weeragula resident – a 68-year-old male – has succumbed to a chest infection yesterday (18) upon admittance to the Wathupitiwala Base Hospital.

Another male, aged 77 years and a resident of Colombo 15, passed away from high blood pressure, diabetes, and COVID-19 related pneumonia. He had passed away on December 17 upon admittance to Colombo National Hospital.

A 76-year-old male has also died upon admittance to Colombo National Hospital on December 17. The cause of death is recorded as COVID-19 related pneumonia.

Meanwhile, an 86 year old female resident of the Kiriwattuduwa area has succumbed to a cardiac arrest caused by high blood pressure and a chest infection caused by COVID-19. She had passed away at her home yesterday.

A female resident of Bandaragama, aged 83 years, has also passed away at her residence yesterday. The cause of her death has also been determined as a cardiac arrest caused by high blood pressure and a chest infection caused by COVID-19.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories