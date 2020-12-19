Six more COVID-19 deaths push tally to 171

-

Six more COVID-19 deaths pushed the coronavirus fatality count in Sri Lanka to 171, the Department of Government Information confirmed.

A 39-year-old woman from Colombo 14 has passed away today (19) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda after being transferred from the Colombo National Hospital upon diagnosis as a COVID-19 patient. The cause of her death has been determined as blood poisoning, multi-organ dysfunction, and COVID-19 related pneumonia.

A Weeragula resident – a 68-year-old male – has succumbed to a chest infection yesterday (18) upon admittance to the Wathupitiwala Base Hospital.

Another male, aged 77 years and a resident of Colombo 15, passed away from high blood pressure, diabetes, and COVID-19 related pneumonia. He had passed away on December 17 upon admittance to Colombo National Hospital.

A 76-year-old male has also died upon admittance to Colombo National Hospital on December 17. The cause of death is recorded as COVID-19 related pneumonia.

Meanwhile, an 86 year old female resident of the Kiriwattuduwa area has succumbed to a cardiac arrest caused by high blood pressure and a chest infection caused by COVID-19. She had passed away at her home yesterday.

A female resident of Bandaragama, aged 83 years, has also passed away at her residence yesterday. The cause of her death has also been determined as a cardiac arrest caused by high blood pressure and a chest infection caused by COVID-19.