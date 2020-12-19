123 more coronavirus cases detected

December 19, 2020   10:05 pm

The Government Information Department says that another 123 persons have tested positive for Covid-19.

All new cases are close contacts of Covid-19 patients from the Peliyagoda cluster.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda, and prison clusters to 32,998.

The tally of Covid-19 cases reported within the country thus far has risen to 36,667 while the number of total recoveries has climbed to 27,552.

Presently a total of 8,950 infected patients are being treated at hospitals.

