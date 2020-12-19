Two more areas isolated

-

Two areas in Induruwa have been placed under isolation with immediate effect, the Commander of Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated.

Accordingly, Thunduwa East and Thunduwa West Grama Niladhari Divisions will be under isolation under further notice.

This is over an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases detected from the area.

Thunduwa Public Health Inspector (PHI) Y. P. R. S. Lakmal said that 41 new cases of the virus infection have been reported from the area.

Previously, 13 residents of the area had been reported as COVID-19 patients.

Subsequently, 362 of their associates had been subjected to PCR testing where 41 tested positive for coronavirus.

“As this is the border between the Southern Province and the Western Province, it is suspected that the disease has entered due to travel”, the PHI said.