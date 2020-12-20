Three arrested with heroin and Rs 59 mn cash

-

Three suspects have been arrested during a special operation carried out by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said that the operation was carried out on the drug traffickers in the Welivita, Malabe, and Kaduwela areas and their money circulation network among them.

Two male suspects from Hewagama and Thalangama and a female suspect from Nugegoda have been arrested in this manner.

Reportedly, 300 grams of heroin have been found in the possession of the suspects.

In addition, a total of Rs 59 million in cash has been found on the arrestee from the Hewagama area in Kaduwela.

DIG Rohana said that this is the largest amount of money seized in Sri Lanka that had been earned through drug trafficking.

He added that the suspect had been holding the money to deposit in the bank.

A 7-day detention order is to be obtained by producing them before the courts.