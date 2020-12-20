Schools in Galle Education Division to remain closed till next year

-

All schools in the Galle Education Division will further remain closed until the new term in 2021, says Ranjith Yapa, the Secretary to the Ministry of Education in Southern Province.

He points out that 23 schools belonging to the Galle Education Division have been closed in this manner and it is planned to commence academic activities in those schools from next year.

The decision has been taken by the Southern Provincial COVID-19 Management Committee.

Yapa said: “The Southern Provincial COVID-19 Management Committee had decided to close schools from Monday (December 21) until Wednesday (December 23). However, schools will be held only until Wednesday as the year-end holiday begins on Wednesday. Accordingly, schools in the Galle Education Division will be reopened with the commencement of the new school term in 2021.”

The Secretary said that they have been informed by the health authorities that the COVID-19 situation in the Galle Education Division has been brought somewhat under control.

However, school textbooks for the year 2021 have not been provided to school children in this division yet, he added.

Relevant schools have been instructed to launch a program with this regard with the participation of parents instead of students.