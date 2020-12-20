Travel restrictions on 3 Grama Niladhari Divisions in Beruwala

-

Travel restrictions have been imposed on three Grama Niladhari Divisions in Maggona, Beruwala.

Beruwala Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Dr. Waruna Seneviratne stated that this step was taken after more than 50 cases of COVID-19 infection were reported from the area yesterday (19).

Accordingly, travel restrictions have been imposed on Maggona-East, Maggona-West, and Akkaramalai Grama Niladhari Divisions.

Dr. Seneviratne said that 361 cases have been reported from the Beruwala MOH Division so far while 107 patients have been reported from the Maggona area.