Woman assaulted to death in Ambalantota

December 20, 2020   12:49 pm

-

A woman has been assaulted to death at her residence in the Godawaya Junction area in Ambalantota, the Police said.

She had been found injured with assaults. However, she had succumbed to her injuries upon admittance to the Hambantota Hospital.

The deceased is a 44-year-old female and she is said to have lived in the house in question with her lover in an extramarital affair.

The lover, who is suspected of committing the crime, has fled the area and the Police have launched search operations to arrest him.

Further investigations into the incident are carried out by the Ambalantota Police.

