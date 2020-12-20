Sri Lanka to receive Russian tourists as first visitors after airports reopen

-

Following the reopening of Sri Lanka’s airports, a group of Russian tourists has been allowed to enter Sri Lanka as the first set of travelers visiting the country.

Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) Upul Dharmadasa stated that this permission was granted at the request of the Russian Federation.

Accordingly, nearly 200 tourists are scheduled to arrive at the Bandaranaike and Mattala international airports on December 26.

Dharmadasa told Ada Derana that airport authorities and travel agents have already been informed of the necessary procedures to be followed regarding tourists visiting the island.

When tourists arrive in the country, they will first be subjected to a PCR test.

Reportedly, steps have already been taken to provide them with the necessary accommodation and transport facilities.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankans who are currently stranded in foreign countries will be able to return to the island without requiring permission of the Foreign Ministry from December 26 onwards, the CAASL Chairman added.