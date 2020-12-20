Man arrested for transporting commercial explosives

-

A suspect has been apprehended while illegally transporting commercial explosives by a motor vehicle.

The arrest has been made during a coordinated search operation conducted by the Eastern Naval Command Of Sri Lanka Navy in coordination with the Dambulla Police Headquarters in Bulanawewa, Galewela yesterday (20).

Accordingly, 175 water gel sticks, a commercial explosive type, being transported on a motor vehicle was seized by the authorities.

The suspect was identified as a 34-year-old resident of the Galewela area, Sri Lanka Navy said.

The Navy suspects that the water gel, which is being issued as a commercial explosive for quarrying related industries, was being transported to be used for illegal fishing.

The operation was conducted adhering to health and safety guidelines stipulated for the prevention of COVID-19 and the suspect along with explosive items recovered and motor vehicle was handed over to the Police Headquarters Dambulla for onward investigation.