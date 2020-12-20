Man arrested for transporting commercial explosives

Man arrested for transporting commercial explosives

December 20, 2020   04:34 pm

-

A suspect has been apprehended while illegally transporting commercial explosives by a motor vehicle.

The arrest has been made during a coordinated search operation conducted by the Eastern Naval Command Of Sri Lanka Navy in coordination with the Dambulla Police Headquarters in Bulanawewa, Galewela yesterday (20).

Accordingly, 175 water gel sticks, a commercial explosive type, being transported on a motor vehicle was seized by the authorities.

The suspect was identified as a 34-year-old resident of the Galewela area, Sri Lanka Navy said.

The Navy suspects that the water gel, which is being issued as a commercial explosive for quarrying related industries, was being transported to be used for illegal fishing.

The operation was conducted adhering to health and safety guidelines stipulated for the prevention of COVID-19 and the suspect along with explosive items recovered and motor vehicle was handed over to the Police Headquarters Dambulla for onward investigation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories