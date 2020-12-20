Landslide early warnings issued for three districts

-

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a Level 1 (Yellow) landslide early warning for some parts of the Kandy, Matale, and Nuwara Eliya districts.

The warning states that since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75 mm, if the rains continue, people living in the following areas are to be alert on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cut failures, and ground subsidence.

Locations for Potential Risk:

Kandy District: Doluwa and Ududumbara Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Matale District: Elahera Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District: Walapane Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas