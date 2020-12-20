Sri Lanka reports 262 new coronavirus cases

-

The total count of Covid-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 36,929 as more persons were tested positive for the virus.

The Department of Government Information said 262 fresh cases have been detected within the day.

Reportedly, 232 of the new cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster, reports confirmed.

The remaining 30 cases have been detected within the prison cluster.

With the new development, the Minuwangoda-Peliyagoda cluster has registered a total of 33,206 cases to date.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 28,267 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.