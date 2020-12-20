Updated announcement on isolation orders

-

The isolation orders on several areas will be lifted while several more areas will be assigned under isolation from tomorrow (21) morning, the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Head Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said issuing updating the current isolation announcements.

Accordingly, the following areas will be no longer under isolation from 5.00 am tomorrow:

Colombo District:

- Salamulla Grama Niladhari Division in Wellampitiya police division

- Kokila Road in Wellawatte police division

Gampaha District:

- Wattala police division: Naiduwa area in Kerawalapitiya Grama Niladhari Division

- Peliyagoda police division: Gangabada Grama Niladhari Division*

- Kiribathgoda police division: Wilegoda-North Grama Niladhari Division*

*Except for the below-mentioned areas under the relevant Grama Niladhari Divisions



Meanwhile, the following areas will be newly declared isolated areas from 5.00 am tomorrow:

Gampaha District:

- Peliyagoda police division: Nelligahawatta and Pooranakotu Watta areas in Gangabada Grama Niladhari Division

- Kiribathgoda police division: Sri Jayanthi Mawatha of Wilegoda-North Grama Niladhari Division

In addition, the following areas will remain under isolation until further notice.

Colombo District:

- Modara, Kotahena, Grandpass, Aduruppu Street, Dam Street, Keselwatta, Maligawatta, Dematagoda, and Maradana police areas

- Slave Island police area: Wekanda and Hunupitiya Grama Niladhari Divisions

- Wanathamulla Grama Niladhari Division of Borella police area

- Wellampitiya police area: Laksanda Sevana Housing Scheme

- Mattakkuliya police area: South of Ferguson Road

- 60-Watta area of Cinnamon Gardens Police area

- Wellawatte police division: Mayura Place, Nazeerwatta

- Demalawatta area of Mirihana Police Division

Areas declared as isolated in the remaining districts will continue to remain under isolation until further notice.