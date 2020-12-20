Updated announcement on isolation orders

Updated announcement on isolation orders

December 20, 2020   07:21 pm

-

The isolation orders on several areas will be lifted while several more areas will be assigned under isolation from tomorrow (21) morning, the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Head Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said issuing updating the current isolation announcements.

Accordingly, the following areas will be no longer under isolation from 5.00 am tomorrow:

Colombo District:

- Salamulla Grama Niladhari Division in Wellampitiya police division
- Kokila Road in Wellawatte police division

Gampaha District:

- Wattala police division: Naiduwa area in Kerawalapitiya Grama Niladhari Division
- Peliyagoda police division: Gangabada Grama Niladhari Division*
- Kiribathgoda police division: Wilegoda-North Grama Niladhari Division*

*Except for the below-mentioned areas under the relevant Grama Niladhari Divisions


Meanwhile, the following areas will be newly declared isolated areas from 5.00 am tomorrow:

Gampaha District:

- Peliyagoda police division: Nelligahawatta and Pooranakotu Watta areas in Gangabada Grama Niladhari Division
- Kiribathgoda police division: Sri Jayanthi Mawatha of Wilegoda-North Grama Niladhari Division

In addition, the following areas will remain under isolation until further notice.

Colombo District:

- Modara, Kotahena, Grandpass, Aduruppu Street, Dam Street, Keselwatta, Maligawatta, Dematagoda, and Maradana police areas
- Slave Island police area: Wekanda and Hunupitiya Grama Niladhari Divisions
- Wanathamulla Grama Niladhari Division of Borella police area
- Wellampitiya police area: Laksanda Sevana Housing Scheme
- Mattakkuliya police area: South of Ferguson Road
- 60-Watta area of Cinnamon Gardens Police area
- Wellawatte police division: Mayura Place, Nazeerwatta
- Demalawatta area of Mirihana Police Division

Areas declared as isolated in the remaining districts will continue to remain under isolation until further notice.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories