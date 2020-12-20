Updated announcement on isolation orders
December 20, 2020 07:21 pm
The isolation orders on several areas will be lifted while several more areas will be assigned under isolation from tomorrow (21) morning, the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Head Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said issuing updating the current isolation announcements.
Accordingly, the following areas will be no longer under isolation from 5.00 am tomorrow:
Colombo District:
- Salamulla Grama Niladhari Division in Wellampitiya police division
- Kokila Road in Wellawatte police division
Gampaha District:
- Wattala police division: Naiduwa area in Kerawalapitiya Grama Niladhari Division
- Peliyagoda police division: Gangabada Grama Niladhari Division*
- Kiribathgoda police division: Wilegoda-North Grama Niladhari Division*
*Except for the below-mentioned areas under the relevant Grama Niladhari Divisions
Meanwhile, the following areas will be newly declared isolated areas from 5.00 am tomorrow:
Gampaha District:
- Peliyagoda police division: Nelligahawatta and Pooranakotu Watta areas in Gangabada Grama Niladhari Division
- Kiribathgoda police division: Sri Jayanthi Mawatha of Wilegoda-North Grama Niladhari Division
In addition, the following areas will remain under isolation until further notice.
Colombo District:
- Modara, Kotahena, Grandpass, Aduruppu Street, Dam Street, Keselwatta, Maligawatta, Dematagoda, and Maradana police areas
- Slave Island police area: Wekanda and Hunupitiya Grama Niladhari Divisions
- Wanathamulla Grama Niladhari Division of Borella police area
- Wellampitiya police area: Laksanda Sevana Housing Scheme
- Mattakkuliya police area: South of Ferguson Road
- 60-Watta area of Cinnamon Gardens Police area
- Wellawatte police division: Mayura Place, Nazeerwatta
- Demalawatta area of Mirihana Police Division
Areas declared as isolated in the remaining districts will continue to remain under isolation until further notice.