-

The female suspect arrested with heroin and Rs 59 million cash earned through drug trafficking has been identified to be the deceased underworld figure Soththi Upali’s daughter, said Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

Speaking at a press conference, the DIG said that it is believed that the drug racket which was busted by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) is operated by a Weligama resident who is currently in Dubai.

Three suspects including a female were arrested with 310 grams of heroin and Rs 59 million in cash during a raid carried out by the PNB last evening (19).

The arrested female is a 38-year-old resident of Nugegoda, and the remaining suspects aged 27 and 29 years were arrested in Thalangama-North and Hewagama, Kaduwela.

A total of Rs 59 million in cash was recovered from a residence in Malabe belonging to the suspect arrested in Hewagama.

Police say that the money belongs to the crime gang member and drug trafficker Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne alias ‘Harak Kata’, who is currently in Dubai.

According to the police, this is the largest amount of cash found in the possession of a drug trafficker in recent times.