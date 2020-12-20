-

Covid-19 infections registered in Sri Lanka crossed the grim milestone of 37,000 as 330 more persons were tested positive today (20).

The Government Information Department stated that 322 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market. In addition, 08 from the prison cluster were also confirmed to be positive for the virus.

With the new development, total positive cases detected within the day stand at 592.

As per statistics, Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date have reached 37,261.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 28,267 earlier today, with 715 more patients returning to health.

However, 8,823 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 171 deaths related to Covid-19.