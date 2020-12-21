400 cops in plain clothes deployed to monitor buses

December 21, 2020   08:50 am

Police officers in plainclothes have been deployed to inspect public transport buses, says Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

These police officers have been directed to inspect the behavior of the drivers and whether buses are following the quarantine rules and regulations.

Accordingly, nearly 400 officers have been deployed for this task.

Meanwhile, 41 people have been arrested within the last 24 hours for violating quarantine laws.

