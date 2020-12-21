Two killed in conflicts in Wanathamulla and Hambantota

December 21, 2020   10:33 am

An individual has been stabbed to death in Wanathamulla, Borella, last night (December 20), the Police said.

Reportedly, the crime had been committed over a personal conflict between the two parties.

The deceased is a 58-year-old male residing in the Saranapala Thero Road.

The murder suspect has been arrested and further investigations into the matter are carried out by the Borella Police.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old youth has been killed in a clash between two parties in the Gonnoruwa area in Hambantota.

The clash that had occurred last night had been an escalation of a dispute between the two groups.

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Two of the arrestees are currently receiving treatment for injuries at the Hambantota Hospital.

Hambantota Police have launched further investigations into the incident.

