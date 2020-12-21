Date set for reopening of schools next year

December 21, 2020   11:32 am

A date has been set for the commencement of the first term in schools for the year 2021, the Ministry of Education said.

Accordingly, the schools for Grades 1 to 5 will reopen on January 11, 2021, the Minister of Education Prof. G. L. Peiris stated.

Pre-schools too will be open for the year 2021 on the same date.

However, this will not apply to schools in the Western Province and isolated areas.

The Minister added that the situation will be reviewed every 10 days and an effort will be taken to reopen all schools as soon as possible.

