An individual has been arrested with 1,950 kilograms of illegally imported dried turmeric in Mattakkuliya.

The arrest has been made by the officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) based on a tip-off received by them.

The stock of turmeric, prepared for sale, has been found at the suspect’s house in Mattakkuliya.

The arrestee has been handed over to the Mattakkuliya Police for onward investigations.