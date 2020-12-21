Duty-free shopping available for passengers who completed quarantine
December 21, 2020 01:57 pm
Duty-Free services will be available at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for passengers who have completed their mandatory quarantine period.
Accordingly, purchasing goods at the Duty-Free shopping mall at the BIA will be available from the 21st of January 2021.
However, this will only be applicable for passengers who have completed their mandatory quarantine period between September 01 and December 16, 2020.