415 more coronavirus recoveries in Sri Lanka

The Ministry of Health says that another 415 patients who were previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and discharged from the hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 28,682.

The majority of the recoveries were reported from Bingiriya Treatment Centre (36), Kamburugamuwa Hospital (29), Kopai Treatment Centre (26), Wathupitiwala Treatment Center (24), Divulapitiya District Hospital (22), Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (21), Panideniya Treatment Centre (21), Theldeniya District Hospital (20), and Samanalawewa Treatment Centre (20).

A total of 37,261 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 8,403 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 176 fatalities from the virus.