Govt. wants to have a fair and consistent tax policy - Cabraal
December 21, 2020 06:55 pm
State Minister for Money, Capital Market & State Enterprise Reforms Ajith Nivard Cabraal stated that the Government intends to follow a fair and consistent tax policy without killing the proverbial ‘golden goose.’
He mentioned this speaking exclusively to Indeewari Amuwatte at the ‘@HydePark’ program on Ada Derana 24.
Cabraal also emphasized the importance of addressing revenue losses from illicit industries.
