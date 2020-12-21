Govt. wants to have a fair and consistent tax policy - Cabraal

Govt. wants to have a fair and consistent tax policy - Cabraal

December 21, 2020   06:55 pm

-

State Minister for Money, Capital Market & State Enterprise Reforms Ajith Nivard Cabraal stated that the Government intends to follow a fair and consistent tax policy without killing the proverbial ‘golden goose.’

He mentioned this speaking exclusively to Indeewari Amuwatte at the ‘@HydePark’ program on Ada Derana 24.

Cabraal also emphasized the importance of addressing revenue losses from illicit industries.

Click here to read the full article.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories