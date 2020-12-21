Govt. wants to have a fair and consistent tax policy - Cabraal

-

State Minister for Money, Capital Market & State Enterprise Reforms Ajith Nivard Cabraal stated that the Government intends to follow a fair and consistent tax policy without killing the proverbial ‘golden goose.’

He mentioned this speaking exclusively to Indeewari Amuwatte at the ‘@HydePark’ program on Ada Derana 24.

Cabraal also emphasized the importance of addressing revenue losses from illicit industries.

