Bodies of Muslim COVID-19 victims to be kept in cold storage temporarily

The Director-General of Health Services has sent a letter to the Minister of Justice Ali Sabri regarding the bodies of COVID-19 victims.

This was in response to the proposal to place the bodies of Muslims who died of COVID-19 infection in refrigerated containers until a definite decision is made regarding their burial.

The Director-General, through his letter, has requested for 05 refrigerated containers to be provided to the Chief Judicial Medical Officer’s Offices in Colombo, Kalutara, Kandy, and Negombo and the Ashraf Memorial Hospital in Kalmunai.

Meanwhile, containers that can refrigerate corpses have been provided to the Colombo Chief Judicial Medical Officer’s Office.

Accordingly, the bodies of Muslim COVID-19 victims were placed in these containers today (21).