Sri Lanka reports 218 more COVID-19 cases

The total count of Covid-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 37,625 as more persons were tested positive for the virus.

The Department of Government Information said 218 fresh cases have been detected within the day.

All of the new cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster, reports confirmed.

With the new development, the Minuwangoda-Peliyagoda cluster has registered a total of 33,954 cases to date.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 28,682 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.