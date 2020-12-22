Covid-19 deaths in Sri Lanka climb to 181

-

Sri Lanka has recorded five more Covid-19 related deaths, Director General of Health Services confirmed.

The new development brings the total number of fatalities in the country to 181.

One of the victims is a 68-year-old inmate who was detained at the Welikada Prison. He had died of Covid-19 pneumonia while receiving treatment at the prison hospital on December 17.

A 55-year-old man, who was residing in Colombo 15, fell victim to the virus on December 19 while receiving medical care at the Colombo National Hospital. The cause of death was recorded as Covid-19 pneumonia and severe kidney infection.

Another man from Darga Town died at his home on December 18. The 77-year-od had been suffering from blood infection, heart disease and Covid-19 infection.

A 63-year-old woman from Maggona area has died of blood infection, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease exacerbated by Covid-19 virus.

Another man, aged 83, fell victim to the virus on December 20. He was transferred from Colombo National Hospital to Homagama Base Hospital upon testing positive for the virus. He was identified as a resident of Colombo 20.