No landing charges or parking fees for international flight operators

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal not to charge airport landing and parking fees from international flight operators.

Sri Lanka will reopen its airports from December 26, 2020, to January 19, 2021, as a pilot project in the plans to open the airports on the island for foreign tourists.

Accordingly, international airlines will operate according to specific schedules prepared by the Ministry of Tourism and the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka.

The Minister of Tourism presented a proposal to waive the landing and parking fees during this period for international flight operators as the international aviation sector is currently facing a crisis.

This decision is taken as a measure to encourage international airlines to operate flights to Sri Lanka.