-

The pharmacology unit of the Department of Ayurveda has given approval to the indigenous medicine for Covid-19 virus, produced by Dhammika Bandara, says Minister Ramesh Pathirana.

He stated this in response to a question raised by a media person during the media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions this morning (22).

Minister Pathirana added that the Health Ministry and State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana are working on a proper trial on the said tonic formulated as a solution for novel coronavirus.

Findings of the trials will be submitted to the ethical review committee tomorrow for ethics clearance, the minister said.

The tonic will be subjected to a clinical trial afterward, which is called ‘Placebo-Controlled Double-Blind Randomized Clinical Trial, he said further.