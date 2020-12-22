Govt to formulate National Mental Health Policy for 2020-2030

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has rendered their consent to the resolution furnished by the Minister of Health for implementing the National Mental Health Policy from the year 2020 through 2030.

A mental health policy formulates the strategic framework for the prevention of mental illnesses, healing, rehabilitation, and mental health promotion within the community.

The previous psychological health policy in Sri Lanka has been formulated in the year 2005 and it has already been implemented for 10 whole years.

Thereby, the need for its updation has been recognized for the coordination and supervision of strategic progress according to the current requirements although.

Accordingly, the Cabinet approved the implementation of the National Mental Health Policy for the 2020-2030 period under the major sectors of strengthening leadership and research activities, provision of extended mental health services, human resource development, and empowering the community.