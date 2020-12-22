Euro 18 mn grant from EU to assist legislature of Sri Lanka

-

The European Union (EU) has agreed upon a grant of Euro 18 million for the implementation of a project named “Project to Assist the Legislature of Sri Lanka”.

This is with the objective of the establishment of an improved responsive justice administration system within Sri Lanka through enhancing the access for obtaining service supply quality and service receipt.

The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Justice while the total estimated cost will be Euro 19.27 million.

Apart from the provisions allocated by the EU, the UNICEF and UNDP, too, have agreed upon financing for the remaining amount.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the resolution tabled by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Minister of Finance for entering into an agreement of donations with the European Union for obtaining the aforesaid funding.